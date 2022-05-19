Paul C. Hunt, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 17, 2022.
Paul was born August 1, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Joseph Hunt and Iris (Naugle) Hunt-Walker. On September 12, 1969 he married Karen Avery and they have been married 52 years.
Paul is survived by his children Eric (Terrie) Hunt of Bowling Green, OH and Sara (Justin) Bryant of Buchanan, VA; grandchildren Dylan Hunt and Genna Hunt of Bowling Green, OH, and Adam Bryant of Buchanan, VA. He is also survived by his sister, Maxine (Dick) Beaverson and sister-in-law Sharon Walker.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph, Kenneth and Roland Hunt; his sister Sharon Hunt, stepfather Rev. Ray Walker; step-brohers Robert Walker and David Walker; stepsisters Ruth Garvey, Lois Glenn and Nancy Caruthers.
Paul was in the United States Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be gifted to the Tontogany American Legion.
Per Paul’s explicit wishes there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com