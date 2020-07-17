Patti Jo Weymer, 70, of Weston, OH and Venice, FL passed away March 11, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, OH. Patti was born September 7, 1949 in Berea, OH to Harry and Hazel (Rabung) Smith. She graduated from Westlake High School and attended Hiram College. She married Bruce Weymer in 1978 in Sevierville, TN.
Patti was a very spiritual person touching many people with her kindness and wisdom. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends especially her grandson Case. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, gardening, and the country life.
Patti is survived by her husband, Bruce Weymer, son, Scott Weymer of Venice, FL, daughter, Amanda (Andrew) Spitler of Scottsdale, AZ, son Sean (Kristin) Weymer of Bowling Green, OH, daughter, Amy (Mark) Jeffers of Weston, OH, grandson, Case Jeffers, and sister, Jacki Pollick of Bowling Green, OH.
A Celebration of Patti’s life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.