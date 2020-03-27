Patrick Smith Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Mar 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patrick Smith, 62, Bowling Green, died March 24, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted with Habegger Funeral Services Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWood County has third coronavirus caseCooper Tire announces temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilitiesProm canceled, graduation moved for BG schoolsPerrysburg school board looks at PI levy optionsRossford woman going to prison for using drugs around childSix coronavirus cases confirmed in Wood CountyWeston woman pleads guilty in BG brawlBonnie BessLack of testing leads to low coronavirus numbers in Wood CountyUpdated: Wood County has two coronavirus cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView