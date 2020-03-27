Patrick Smith, a life-long resident of Bowling Green OH, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Wood Haven nursing home in Bowling Green. He was born October 24, 1958 in Bowling Green, to Edward and Betty (Quaintance) Smith.
Patrick was married to Sandra on October 8, 1978 they were married 41 years.
Patrick worked at Ernie’s auto wrecking for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by his Wife Sandra Smith, Father Edward Smith, Sister Kelly (Scott) Rhue, Brothers Norman (Tammy) Smith, William Smith, Daughters Candy Taylor, Sherry Smith, April (Timothy) O’Leary, Grandchildren, Jessica Beckford, Allison Beckford, Dylan Taylor, Gaven Taylor, Zach Taylor, Noah Taylor, Aeris Taylor, Gloria O’leary, Timmy O’leary, Collin O’leary. and other family and friends.
Patrick is preceded in death by Mother Betty and Brother Edward.
Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.