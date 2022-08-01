Patrick Ng Engineer, Surveyor & Former Councilman

Patrick Ng, born in 1939 died July 29, 2022 Brookdale Senior Living in Bowling Green He received a Bachelor and a Master Degree in Civil and Structural Engineering from University of Toledo, Ohio. After working as an engineer for various municipalities and private engineering firms, he formed Patrick Ng & Associates of Bowling Green, Ohio in 1975, a consulting engineering & surveying firm specialized in Civil, Structural and Environmental engineering.