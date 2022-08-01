Patrick Ng Engineer, Surveyor & Former Councilman
Patrick Ng, born in 1939 died July 29, 2022 Brookdale Senior Living in Bowling Green He received a Bachelor and a Master Degree in Civil and Structural Engineering from University of Toledo, Ohio. After working as an engineer for various municipalities and private engineering firms, he formed Patrick Ng & Associates of Bowling Green, Ohio in 1975, a consulting engineering & surveying firm specialized in Civil, Structural and Environmental engineering.
He was a registered professional engineer in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York. He was also a registered professional surveyor in Ohio. Deeply committed in his profession, in 1987 he was appointed to the Ohio State Board of Registered Professional Engineers & Surveyors which governs and regulates the licensing of all engineers & surveyors practise in Ohio by former Governor Richard Celeste.
He was also very active in community affairs and was elected to City Council of Bowling Green, Ohio for six (6) terms. When he was first elected in 1977, he was the “first Asian-American” elected to public office in the State of Ohio. He was the President Pro Tem of Council and served on many council committees. He also served on the Board of Public Utilities of Bowling Green in 1996. He was the Chair of Wood County Democratic Central Committee for many years. In 2005 he was named “Man of The Year” by the Wood County Democratic Party. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the University of Toledo Alumni Association.
He is survived by two sons Clement & Clifford and two grandchildren Tristan & Brennan.
Funeral services will be private and there will be no visitation.