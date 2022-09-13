Patricia Sue (Doak) Birthisel, 89, born in Charleston, West Virginia on December 16, 1932, passed peacefully in Perrysburg, Ohio in the early hours of September 8, 2022.
She was preceded in death by James and Hazel Doak (Parents), and Thomas Birthisel (Son).
Patricia attended Charleston High School where she was a cheerleader and homecoming attendant. She went on to attend Marshall College where she was named Freshman Queen.
She married Vernon Hale (Tim) Birthisel in 1951, who survives her, having celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in February. Theirs was an amazing marriage, blessed with three children Timothy, Thomas, and Susan Birthisel.
She thoroughly enjoyed raising her family of three children, whom she spoiled with love and her sunny disposition. Her pure joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, Megan (Jason) Stewart, Mollie Birthisel, Faren (Monique) Jimenez, John (Ashley) Schmalzried and Jessica (Jake) Pfleghaar. Just before her passing, she was able to meet her two great-granddaughters, Raquelle and Josie.
The family moved to Ohio in 1957, and enjoyed extensive travel, especially camping trips, family reunions, and get-aways to Hawaii. “Patty” loved being surrounded by children, working as a playground monitor at Pine Street (later Frank) School, in children’s ministries and as a pre-school teacher at First United Methodist Church for many years. She had an active social life with many dear friends which afforded her many chances to dance with her husband, even into their later years. She loved nature and was a longtime member of the “All Thumbs” Garden Club, Bridge and Bunco Clubs. She also enjoyed boating and potluck dinners at the Perrysburg Boat Club.
Her unconditional love and never-ending kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A gathering will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. 2nd St., Perrysburg, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 16th. Visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m.
For their amazing, loving care, please make donations to Southern Care Hospice, 6545 Central Ave #103, Toledo, OH, 43617, and/or First United Methodist Church, Perrysburg, OH.