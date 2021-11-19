Patricia Kirian, 82, Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Pat was born June 25th 1939, in Rudolph, Ohio to Roul and Florance (Fox) Kirian. She is survived by her brother Gene (Elva) Kirian Bowling Green, and four children Christina M. Weaver, Dunbridge; Star Traveler, Bowling Green; Dolly A.E (Ken) Groh, Defiance; Susan (Joseph) O’Donnell, Grand Rapids. Pat was a wonderful, amazing Grandmother of seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Patrick (Danielle) Gonyer and children Nathan and Elijah, Dayton/Defiance; Timothy (Amelia) Weaver, Nashville; Audrey Weaver, Dunbridgte; Jessica (Jared) Hyde, and child, Toledo; Devin Groh, Defiance; Justin Schooner, Toledo.
Pat loved to spend time with her family when possible, when it wasn’t she was always bragging and talking to random strangers telling them how proud she was. Everyone around Bowling Green knew Pat for her hats, she had so many to pick from (great conversation starters).
Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday November, 27 2021, at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green at 11:00 am. To leave a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.