Patricia K. Bressler, 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday February 22, 2022. She was born May 14, 1939 to the late William and Ruth (Hampshire) Lahey.
Pat worked for over 25 years as a secretary in the Philosophy Department at BGSU. She enjoyed reading, watching football and spoiling her beloved dog Duke. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her children Cynthia Boyd of Stony Ridge, Ohio, Gerald (Maureen) Bressler of Cygnet, Ohio, Pam (Kevin) West of Weston, Ohio and Tim (Tricia) Bressler of Wayland, New York. She is also survived by her sister Peg Luce, 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Suzy Helberg and brother William Lahey.
Visitation will be held on Monday February 28, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass and Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or a Veteran’s Charity of the donor’s choice.
