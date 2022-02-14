Patricia Jean (Hiser) Miesle, 96, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Story Point Retirement Community in Waterville. She was born in Bradner, Ohio to the late Claude & Helen (Ostrander) Hiser. Pat married Frank Leland Miesle on June 19, 1948, at the Bradner United Methodist Church; and he preceded her in passing on December 8, 2018. They had three daughters, Paula Kay (Miesle) May (David May), Julia Lynne (Miesle) Grossman (Edward Grossman), and Laura Gaye (Miesle) Grabowski (Thomas Grabowski). Pat graduated from Bradner High School in 1943, where she was on the girls’ basketball squad, was a cheerleader, served as Drum Major for the band, and was class Valedictorian. She worked in the Camp Post Exchange of the Rossford Ordinance Depot during World War II.
Following the war, Pat attended Bowling Green State University, majoring in Educational Theatre, and gaining certification to teach high school English, Speech, Theatre and Commercial (secretarial) courses. While in college, she was member of Zeta Rho Tau, Theta Alpha Phi (theatre honorary), Kappa Delta Pi (education honorary) and a founding member of the local chapter of Delta Zeta sorority. She appeared in and assisted with many theatrical productions, and assisted with costumes and make-up for many years after finishing college. She completed two years of post-graduate work, leaving college upon her marriage in 1948.
In addition to helping with theatrical productions and serving as a housemother for the men’s cottage at the Huron Playhouse for many years, Pat was an advisor for Delta Zeta sorority, served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for 15 years, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a long-time member of the Bowling Green United Methodist Church, where she was in charge of many Sunday School pageants.
Shortly before her husband’s retirement from BGSU in 1981, Pat and Lee moved from their landmark historic home at the corner of S. Church and Pearl Streets in Bowling Green to a new home they had built on seven acres of Pat’s family farm in Bradner, Ohio. They lived there for the next 20 years, minding an aged apple orchard, tending a large mixed garden plot, and keeping nearly five acres of land clear. Pat was very active in the Bradner United Methodist church, where she served as treasurer, church historian, President of the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School, and made numerous banners for the sanctuary. Her five granddaughters loved to visit the park-like Bradner homestead. When the maintenance of the acreage, as well as the 13-mile drive to the grocery store and all other services became onerous, Lee and Pat sold the Bradner house and moved back to Bowling Green.
Pat is survived by her three children Paula Kay (Miesle) May (David May), Julia Lynne (Miesle) Grossman (Edward Grossman), and Laura Gaye (Miesle) Grabowski (Thomas Grabowski); and grandchildren, Charlotte May, Jessica May, Caitlin (Grabowski) Schulte (Colton Schulte), Miranda Grabowski and Sophie Grossman. She was preceded in death by her husband F. Lee Miesle; parents, Helen & Claude; and siblings, Jack, Betty, Robert, Paul, Ruth, Beverly, & Paula.
A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be addressed to the F. Lee and Patricia H. Miesle Fund at B.G.S.U., or to the Bradner United Methodist Church. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to Pat’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.