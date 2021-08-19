Patricia J. Stein, 91, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg, on a warm and sunny Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021. Born at home in Metamora, Ohio on August 26, 1929 to Frank and Alice (Storeholder) Stein, she was the fourth of their children to celebrate their 90th birthday. Pat graduated from Portage Township High School in 1947, and her class of 10 remained very close and celebrated a summer reunion for many years.
Pat started working at J.J. Newberry’s Five & Dime Variety Store in Bowling Green at the age of 14, eventually becoming their bookkeeper. When the store closed, she moved to Findlay to continue her position at Britt’s Department Store, also owned by Newberry’s. She traveled to the East Coast to set up the bookkeeping systems for several of their new stores. Later in life, she would work at Hunt Wesson and Haas Door Co. in Perrysburg.
In the 1980’s, Pat moved to Michigan to live and work with her sister Marcie and her family. When they all later moved to Virginia, she became a life member in the Ladies Guild of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Pat remained in Virginia to take care of her sister and brother-in-law until 2012, when she returned to Ohio to finally retire at age 83.
Pat had a kind, loving heart, and an exceptionally generous spirit, always available to help whenever asked. A skilled seamstress, she made several wedding and bridesmaid dresses among other clothing for her nieces and great-nieces. Her skilled hands also knitted, crocheted, and embroidered. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and rock a fussy baby. She was Aunt Pat to many.
Pat is survived by her; brothers Jim and Charlie (Jeanette) Stein of Custer; sister Betty Haas of Perrysburg; 11 nieces; 12 nephews; and numerous great-
nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her; parents; brother Ed (Bonnie) Stein of Sarasota, Florida; sisters Mary (Howard) Seifert of Bowling Green, and Marcella (Lowell) Clingenpeel of Smithfield, Virginia; sister-in-law Mary Lue Stein; brother-in-law Duke Haas; three nephews, a niece, and a great-niece.
A Funeral Mass for Pat will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church (150 S Enterprise St, Bowling Green, OH 43402) at 10 A.M. with internment following at Oak Grove Cemetery. Her family would like to thank St. Clare Commons and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions in Pat’s honor may be made to St. Clare Commons (12469 Five Point Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio (30000 E River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551). Condolences may be left online at www.blanchardstrabler.com.