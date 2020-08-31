Patricia J. Long, 84 of rural Cygnet passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on February 11, 1936, in Hoytville, OH to the late Oral and Henrietta (Sterling) Moor.
She married James Long on August 29, 1954, and they just celebrated 66 years of marriage, he survives.
Patricia is also survived by her son, Jamie Long of Cygnet; Claudia (Randy) Haas of Cygnet, and their children: Hope (Tom), Chip, Holly, Jamie Lynn; Cheryl Nye of Bloomdale, and her sons: Tom (Christina) and Mark (Julie); and Libbey Johnson of Weston and her daughter, Brittany (Kyle); sisters: Carol (Jim) Durliat of Bryan, Elaine (Raymond-deceased) Sugg of Wauseon and Marsha (Blaine) White of Bowling Green; 14 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sons: Richard A. and Robert E. Long.
Patricia had formerly worked at Uhlman’s and Hindley Electronics, both in Bowling Green. She had attended Hope Temple Church and Day Spring Church.
She was a member of the Wood County Senior Center. Patricia enjoyed singing and painting.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Jerry City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Northwest Ohio.