Patricia I. Jenne, age 53, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Promedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on July 29, 1968, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Noah Ronald & Daisy O. (Black) Weaver Sr. Patricia married Richard Jenne on September 23, 1989, at the Bradner House of Prayer Church.
Surviving Patricia is her loving husband of 32 years, Richard; mother, Daisy Weaver of Bradner; daughters, Karen (Bruce) Tiger of Bradner, Lisa (Nathan) Reamer of Fremont; son, William (Makayla Haar) Jenne of Northwood; brothers, Earl (Susan) Weaver, Martin (Sherri) Weaver, Noah Weaver Jr; sisters, Rhonda (Tony) Conley, Anna (Mark) Carr; grandchildren, Liliana, Claudia, and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Noah Ronald Weaver Sr.
Patricia was a 1986 graduate of Lakota High School, attended Stautzenberger University where she earned an associate degree in Secretarial Science, and then worked at Walmart in Bowling Green for over 25 years. Among many hobbies, Patricia enjoyed crafting of all kinds, traveling, the Christmas Holiday Season was her favorite time of year, and her greatest love in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 12-2 & 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Immediately following a graveside service will be held at Bradner Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Northwest Ohio Chapter (480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, Ohio 43537) or to the Wood County Humane Society (801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402).
Online condolences may be sent to Patricia’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.