Patricia Helen (Dennis) Smith, age 82, formerly of Pemberville, OH, was granted eternal rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones at Toledo Hospital. She was born on August 13, 1938, in Van Wert, OH to Glen R. and Esther F. (Garrison) Dennis. Pat entered the first nursing class at Owens Community College, where she graduated top of her class and was chosen by her peers as the student speaker for the 1973 Commencement. She was certified as a registered nurse and began a 27-year career in obstetrics at Wood County Hospital, where her warmth, compassion, and commitment to patient education were embraced.
Pat enjoyed tending to her garden and was known to let certain weeds occasionally grow so she could “see what they turned into.” She also served as a Girl Scout leader for Pemberville’s Troop #212 from 1968-1971 and was a nurse at Camp Libbey’s day camp. An avid reader, Pat enjoyed both historical texts and mystery novels, particularly the works of James Patterson. In her later years, she bonded with many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren through the Harry Potter series.
Patricia’s soul found its match in the love of her life, Glenn R. Juergens, also of Pemberville. She once decided to attend a glass auction with him, “just to keep him company,” and within a few months was hooked on their enduring hobby of collecting contemporary glass. The love they shared was as strong as it was pure, and their relationship served as an example to her family of true commitment and companionship. Although physically separated during Pat’s final months due to quarantine restrictions, Pat and Glenn ended each night by blowing each other kisses through the phone.
The pride and joy of Pat’s life was her family, three generations of which she loved unconditionally. Pat demonstrated this love by creating handmade gifts (including ornaments, colored pictures, and Shrinky Dinks® jewelry) for everyone and by remembering the birthdays of each and every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Pat taught her family the value of hard work, the necessity to advocate for those who have been marginalized, the importance of creativity, and the power of laughter.
As the matriarch of her family, Pat showed her progeny how to live a life defined by dignity, compassion, and love. She demonstrated by example how to stand up for one’s convictions and how to counter injustice with grace. She planted seeds of caring, empathy, and courage in her daughters’ hearts, a gift whose harvest has multiplied with each new generation. Though short in stature and humble by nature, Pat was the North Star of her family, a guiding light to all who loved her, and the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother anyone could hope to have. Her memory and her light will be carried in the souls of her family and those whose lives she touched for generations to come.
Pat is survived by her daughters Cheryl A. (Jeffrey Bischoff) Gerwin of Toledo, Deborah S. (Gary) Krukemyer of Pemberville, and Mary Kay (Julian Davies) Smith of Sylvania; the 46-year love of her life, Glenn R. Juergens of Pemberville; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary (Rick) Krystowski of New London, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She will be laid to rest in a graveside service, open to friends and family, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Troy Township Cemetery (behind Zion United Methodist Church, 525 Krotzer Ave.) in Luckey, OH. Rev. Dr. Julian Davies and Rev. Jeffrey Bischoff will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Pat’s memory to Madina Village School in Sierra Leone (www.madinavillageschool.com). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or to share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.