Patricia Gerdeman, 77, of North Baltimore, passed away at 3:53 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 9, 1944, in Highland Park, MI to the late James E. and Fern E. (Lyon) Thompson. She married James Gerdeman on April 20, 1963, and he survives.
Patricia is also survived by her children: Patrick (Fran) Gerdeman of Delaware, OH, Christopher (Kelly) Gerdeman of North Baltimore, Daniel (Judy) Gerdeman of Pickerington, OH, Joanne (Mike) Gerdeman-Cook of North Baltimore, Benjamin (Carrie) Gerdeman of Lake Orion, MI, Peter (Carrie) Gerdeman of North Baltimore, John (Skye) Gerdeman of Ft. Drum, NY and Jason Gerdeman of Columbus, OH; brothers: Jeffery (Marlene) Thompson of North Baltimore, Timothy Thompson of Tucson, AZ and Paul (Alice) Thompson of Custar, OH; 27 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many honorary children and grandchildren; and a special cousin, Moe Pocha of Snohomish, WA.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Schroeder.
Patricia was a homemaker. She had also been a recipe columnist for the North Baltimore News for 26 years. She was a longtime and faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and the Rosary Altar Society. Patricia was a member of the North Baltimore Garden Club, North Baltimore C.C.L., and was the former President of the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski Celebrant. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church and/or Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.