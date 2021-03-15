On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Patricia Eloise (Sterling) Hess, born April 23, 1930 to Walter Buchanan Sterling and Dora Jane (Gonyer) Sterling, passed away at her home in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Patricia married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Douglas Sterling Hess, in 1949 and raised four children: Luana, Jill, Jessie, and Douglas.
Patricia was a devoted and loving mother and proud grandmother, always treasuring the time she spent with her family and loved ones. She was known for her vibrant personality and will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, Douglas Sterling Hess, M.D, her four children, Luana Jane Hess, M.D, Jill Ann Hess, J.D. (David), Jessie Lynn Schmeltz (Randolph), Douglas William Hess, M.D (Susan), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At her wishes, the family will hold no services and a private burial. Patricia wished for people to remember her as you knew her.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
