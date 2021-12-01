Patricia Anne Farwig, age 91, of Wayne, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Fostoria Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1930, in Big Spring Township, Ohio to the late Chester & Gertrude (Shockey) Deuble. Patricia married Richard K. Farwig in 1976 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Rochester, Ohio. He also passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Fostoria Hospital.
Surviving Pat are her children, Warren “Mac” Hathaway of Wayne, Ohio, Sue Englehart of Mentor, Ohio; sister, Dorothy Deuble; 5 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester & Gertrude; and siblings, Donald, Bob, and Florence.
Pat was a 1948 graduate of Fostoria High School, and then worked at Atlas Crankshaft if Fostoria for many years. She attended Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria and was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service to honor both Pat and Richard will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio with Pastor Ron Merritt Officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to Pat’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.