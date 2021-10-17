Patricia Ann Nelson, age 73, of Portage, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Woodlane Residential in Portage. She was born on May 31, 1948, in Jerry City, Ohio to the late Bernard F. & Ethel P. (Snyder) Nelson, Sr.
Surviving Patricia is her brother, Randy L. (Kristi) Nelson of West Millgrove; brother-in-law, Orville Russell of Weston; nieces, Jeannie Werner of Wadsworth, Charlotte Russell of Weston, Linda (Zach) Bankey-Downard of Bowling Green, Taylor (Beejay) Buehning of Woodville, Kaitlin Nelson of Wayne, Emily Nelson of Bowling Green; nephew, OJ (Brooke) Russell of Perrysburg; and numerous great nieces and nephews that loved and adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard & Ethel; brother, Bernard Nelson, Jr.; sister, Lavina Russell; nephew, Tom Russell; and great-nephew, Logan Russell.
Patricia was a member of the Rudolph Christian Church, always had a love for babies, and spending time with her family and friends. Patricia’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Woodlane Residential Staff & Nursing for the wonderful care always given to Patricia.
Friends will be received from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Doug Cooper officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Wood lane Residential Services. Online condolences may be sent to Patricia’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org