Patricia Ann Hoiles passed away peacefully Thursday September 3, 2020 in the evening at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Fostoria Oh in the presence of her children. Patricia was born on September 25, 1929 to William and Bertha (Thomas) Roller on her family’s farm in Dowling Ohio.
On October 19, 1947 she married the love of her life, Robert Hoiles at her family home. Bob and Pat had five children, Robert Jr. (deceased), David (Lou Ann) and Dianne (Stephen) Holderman of Risingsun, Oh, Janet (Daniel) Weaver of Maumee, Oh and Philip (deceased).
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, all of her siblings and their spouses, George Roller, Jim and Violet Roller, John and Betty Roller, Margaret (Roller) and Clarence Dotts, Harriet (Roller) and Howard Hilldebrand, Martha (Roller) and Melvin Johnson, sister and brother in law MaryAnn and Vernon Hiser, and son-in-law James E. Sibrel Sr.
She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, David Jr (Natasha) Hoiles, Jennifer (Kyle) Holcomb, James (Stephanie) Sibrel Jr., Kimberley (Steven) Cortez, Julie Ann ((Ryan) Reffner, Kristina (Steven) Endicott, Nicholis Holderman, Andrew (Paula) Hoiles, Jason (Katie) Sibrel, and Michael Hoiles; 35 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Patricia graduated from Perrysburg High school in 1947 and began her life as a fulltime homemaker. She was a member of the Risingsun First Church of God and participated in many activities over the years, including bowling, bridge, and the Elmwood Community Center where she exercised every morning around 5:00 AM while still in her 80’s.
Her family wishes to thank the Good Shepherd Home and Hospice in Fostoria Ohio for the wonderful care she received during the last month of her life.
Friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday (September 7, 2020) at Risingsun First Church of God, 7968 US Highway 23, Risingsun, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 AM Monday with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating. Interment will be in Graham Cemetery, Wayne, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Church, or the donor’s choice. Barndt Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be made to Pat’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.