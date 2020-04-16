Patricia A. (Widen) Shaw, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 15, 2020. She was born March 8, 1942 in Bowling Green to the late Donald and Marjorie (Katzenmeyer) Widen She married Carl Shaw on May 23, 1960 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Pat worked for Huntington Bank in Bowling Green for 35 years. She was a member of Dayspring Church where she loved assisting with costumes and participating in the Drama’s, especially The Gospel According to Scrooge. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, photography, fishing and traveling. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Along with her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl, Pat is survived by her children Danielle Remlinger of Columbus, Ohio, Deredra Vales of Ponchatoula, Louisiana and Dean (Laura) Shaw of Bowling Green, Ohio, sister Sharon Long of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, sister-in-law Marilyn Widen of La Palma, California, grandchildren Grace Remlinger, Ben Remlinger, Joshua Vales, Sarah (Chase) Petit, Jonathan Vales, Brian (Shanna) Shaw and Andrew Shaw and great-granddaughter Kairi Shaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donald Widen.
Due to the restrictions that have been implemented regarding gatherings, Pat’s funeral service will be held privately for the family only. Pastor Steve Davis will officiate. The service can be viewed via Facebook Live at 2:00 p.m. Saturday April 18, 2020 on ‘Dunn Funeral Home and Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes’ Facebook page. Interment will take place at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green
Memorial contributions can be given in her memory to Dayspring Church, 17360 N. Dixie Hwy. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
