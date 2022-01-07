Patricia A. Myers, 72 of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Findlay, died at 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Wood County Hospital. Pat was born on January 1, 1950 in Findlay to Wayne Burdette and Margaret Eileen (Sale) Flick.
Patricia is survived by daughters, Vicki (Thomas) Reinhart of Deshler, Ohio and Trisha (Tammy) Myers of Findlay; grandchildren, Randall (Kristen) Rayle of Carey, Ohio; Patrick Rayle of Findlaty; Emily (Vince) Nockowski of Bradenton, Florida; Ryan (Kaelyn) Rayle of North Baltimore, Ohio; Nikkole (Aaron) Berger of Findlay; and great-grandchildren, Kalei, Bella, Ava and Rowan Rayle of Carey, Ohio; Bentley Miller of North Baltimore, Ohio and Kaleb and Peyton Berger of Findlay. She is also survived by a brother, David Flick of Findlay, and a sister, Barbara Schwickrath of North Baltimore, Ohio. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, LeeAnne N. Rayle of North Baltimore, Ohio.
Pat retired after 33 years as a welder/die setter for Modine Manufacturing in Pemberville, Ohio. She was an animal lover, especially her cats, and supported the Wood County Humane Society.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-6 P.M. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio followed by a funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be private.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of Wood County Hospital for their fine care of Patricia.
Memorials may be made to Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.