Pat A. Vandersall, age 85 of Pemberville, passed away, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born on February 15, 1935 in Toledo, OH to Howard and Salomea (Grohowski) Mallory.
In addition, to raising 5 children, Pat early in her career earned her bachelor’s degree and worked as a LPN. In later years, she went back to BGSU and earned her Master’s in Education.
Pat then worked for Fremont Schools as a teacher for 30 years before she retired. All the while she maintained her nursing license. In doing so, it allowed her to take care of and teach migrant workers.
Her accomplishments included: Pemberville Town Council, Free Fair Board member and past President, just to name a few. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, baking, the Red Hat society functions and attending lunches with her graduating class of 1953 at Libbey High School.
Pat is survived by her children: Susan Rutkowski of Pemberville, Brad (Deborah) Vandersall of CA, Ann (Robert) Coulon of Kelley’s Island, John Vandersall of Toledo and David Vandersall of Pemberville; sister: Shirley (Gene) Baumgartner of AZ; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Sonny and Bobby, sisters Geri and Sandy, son-in-law Duane Rutkowski and Simba, her K-9 pal.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Pat’s caregiver’s, Abbey and Jason.
Pat will be laid to rest 11 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Pemberville Union Cemetery. Officiating, will be Rev. Pete Johnston.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Ohio Living Hospice.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.