Pamela Sue Patterson, 44 of North Baltimore, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born on December 14, 1976, in Bowling Green to Robert A., Jr. and Linda C. (McMahan) Patterson.
Pamela is survived by her parents, Robert A., Jr. and Linda Patterson of North Baltimore; her daughter, Avery Deann Mettler of North Baltimore; brother, William Patterson of North Baltimore; nieces: McKenzie Nicole Perez, Alivia Marie Patterson and Madison Lynn Patterson, all of North Baltimore.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Robert A., Sr. and Margarett A. Patterson; maternal grandparents: William H. and Edeth Marie McMahan.
Pamela was a 1995, graduate of North Baltimore High School, where she played volleyball, basketball, softball and ran track. She was a stay at home mother and helped take care of her parents, by cooking meals and running errands. Pam loved spending time with her daughter, mother and nieces. She enjoyed reading books and listening to music. Interior decorating was a favorite of Pam’s and she was always decorating her parents’ home. She would help her dad with yard work, and going to garage sales with her best friend her mother, where they always came home with purchases for everyone.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.