Pamela Sue Borkosky, 64, of Findlay, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. She was born on May 17, 1955 in Findlay to the late Dale and Betty (Bowen) Wenner. She was a 1973 graduate of Otsego High School. Pamela loved her family, enjoyed playing PC games and time with her animals.

Pamela is survived by her sons, Chris Richards of Findlay, Josh Richards of London, OH; daughters, Charity Schafer (Sheryl) and Sarai Richards (Chris), both of Findlay. Beloved grandmother to five grandchildren, Anissa Westrick (Neal Ward), Tiffany Curry (CJ), Thomas Westrick (Joy Eagle), Natasha Martin (Dylan), and Laura Campbell; great-grandmother to, Isaiah Ward, Paisley Ward, Zaiyden Curry, Parker Ward, Elliott Curry, Amaya Preteroti-Huston, and Maisey Martin. She is also survived by two brothers, David Wenner (Robin) and Dale “Butch” Wenner. In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Campbell.

