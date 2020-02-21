Pamela L. Vance, 66, Bairdstown, passed away in Blanchard Valley Hospice on Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020.
She was born March 29, 1953 to Robert M. and Ada V. (Nungester) Bauman. She married Calvin F. Vance on April 4, 1969 and he survives.
Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 2:05 pm
Pamela L. Vance, 66, Bairdstown, passed away in Blanchard Valley Hospice on Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020.
She was born March 29, 1953 to Robert M. and Ada V. (Nungester) Bauman. She married Calvin F. Vance on April 4, 1969 and he survives.
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, February 21, 2020 2:05 pm.
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]