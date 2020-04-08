Orville W. McCracken, 78, of Haskins, Ohio passed away April 6, 2020. He was born July 19, 1941 in Crawford County, Ohio to the late Rev. Francis and Vera (Taylor) McCracken.
Orville worked for Libbey Owens Ford in Rossford, Ohio for 26 years. He was a member of the NRA and loved target shooting. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, enjoyed riding ATV’s and loved his German shepherd.
He is survived by his children Rodney McCracken of Haskins, Ohio and Heather McCracken of Columbus, Ohio, granddaughter Crystal Osborn of Norwalk, Ohio, sisters Ellen Yager of Rossford, Ohio and Esther (Larry) Heilman of Custar, Ohio, sister-in-law Susie McCracken of Bowling Green, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William McCracken.
Funeral services for Orville will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may given in his memory to The American Heart Association.
