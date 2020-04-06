Orville W. McCracken Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Orville W. McCracken, 78, Haskins, died April 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Monday's e-Edition Eedition Monday Sentinel-Tribune Monday 16 hrs ago Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesBG police cite woman at public gatheringBG students did not hold mass gatheringWood County has 24 coronavirus casesPerrysburg provides drop-off site for large items, extra trashMariann Lucille “Boots” GrafKati Thompson will lead BG Economic DevelopmentBG mayor praises community for coronavirus responseKroger evacuated after smell of gas was reportedHospital has 2 coronavirus cases; county total is 20Lake schools may need new operating money Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView