Orren Eugene “Gene” George, age 85, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 29, 1935 in Portage, Ohio to the late Orren & Lucille (Armitage) George. He married Marilyn Fox on June 26, 1960 in Piqua, Ohio and she survives.
Surviving Gene is his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn; son, Kenneth (Cindy) George of Wayne, Ohio; daughters, Linda (James) Tracy of Cygnet, Ohio, Peggy Sigler of West Millgrove, Ohio; brother, James George of Bloomdale, Ohio; grandchildren, Shelby (Jeremy) Hutchinson, Richard (Stephanie) Sigler, Wesley Tracy, Brittany George, Robert (Kassie) Sigler, Sadie Tracy, Emily Tracy, Lindsay (Jake) Luce, Zachary George; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Kaitlyn, Bryson, Audrey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orren & Lucille; his son, Paul George; infant daughter, Beth Ann George; sister, Patricia Ann George; sister-in-law, Virginia George.
Gene was a 1954 Graduate of Montgomery Local High School, and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was stationed in Alaska where he was sent to help set up a missile base. While in Alaska, Gene attended the very first Alaska State Fair in 1959. He was a lifetime farmer and worked part time at the Brough Stone Quarry in West Millgrove, Ohio. Gene was a member of the former West Millgrove Congregational church and was a 15 year member of the Wood County Fair Board, and among many hobbies he enjoyed reading his Amish Books & playing with his great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 10 AM-12 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in West Millgrove, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ron Merritt Officiating. Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Public Library (137 East Main Street Wayne, Ohio 43466). Gene has requested for everyone to please dress casual. On-line condolences may be made to Gene’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.