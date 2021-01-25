Ora Robert (Bob) Williams, age 92, of Grand Rapids, went to be with the Lord on January 23. Bob was born on July 19, 1928, in McClure, Ohio to Ora and Sadie (Wansetler) Williams. Bob married Anna Mae (Heising) Williams on January 19, 1950.
He attended school in McClure. Bob was known as a very hard worker at his Grand Rapids home as well as in the community having worked for the township. He was a lineman for the Northern Ohio Telephone Co. He also was a truck driver for various over-the-road companies. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #232 in Grand Rapids. He served as Corporal in the Army/Air Force World War II. He served overseas in the Philippines 1946-47. Bob went to school to be a cook and baker. He received an honorable discharge.
Surviving is his son James, Grand Rapids, daughter Diana, Whitehouse; grandsons Doug (Janell Shontz) Hoodlebrink of Gibsonburg; Dennis (Niki Streib) Hoodlebrink, Pemberville; great grandson Zachary, great grand-daughters Alyssa and Paige; step-great grandchildren, Nate (Jessica Johnston) Pelton and Joey Pelton of Findlay; step-great great grand-daughters, Addilyn and Amaya Pelton and step-great great grandson Christian Pelton.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Anna Mae, son Robert Lee Williams; brother-in-law John Heising; brothers Irvin, Mike, Emery, and Harold “Merlyn;” sisters Berneita Wilhelm and Helene Solether; and his parents.
Hanneman Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, OH, will be handling arrangements with graveside funeral on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler, with Pastor Dwayne Beggs officiating. Those attending the graveside service are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Donations may be made to the donor’s choice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Hanneman Funeral Home -Grand Rapids is honored to serve Bob’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com