Oletha Inez (Baber) Zaborniak died at home the evening of Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 after an extended illness.
Oletha was one of 12 children born to John Walter Baber and Vivian Athene (Dixon) Baber, late, of Spencerville Road in Lima, Ohio.
Oletha wore many hats during her 87 years. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, secretary, elementary teacher, office manager, pianist, professional singer, designer, decorator, gardener, cookie baker, and Red Hat Lady. She, along with her husband Hank, established/owned and operated Mid-American Driver Training (Bowling Green) for 13 years.
Oletha is survived by her husband, Henry Sr.; sons, Henry Jr. (Kim) of Columbus, Michael Alan of Waterville, and Stephan Paul of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Henry Matthew (Rachel), Alec Thomas, Todd Joseph (Ashley), Michaela Inez, Sarah Alexis, and Emma Anne; two great grandchildren, Violet Mae and Charles Dean; and her younger sister, Ploma Louise (Charles Sr.) of Lima.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, OH.
