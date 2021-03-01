Odessa “Betty” Shaffer, 99, of Tontogany, Ohio passed away Saturday February 27, 2021. She was born to Fred and Phoeba (Burditt) Vollmar on October 10, 1921. She married Harry Shaffer on October 5, 1940 and he preceded her in death in 1980.
Betty was a longtime volunteer for Lybarger-Grimm Post 441 and was a past president of their ladies auxiliary. She was an excellent cook, making salads, sandwiches, and soups once a week for Bingo meals for 45 years at Post 441, but she was best known for her homemade pies.
She found great joy in spending time with family and having their Sunday dinners together. Betty also volunteered as an election poll worker for 25 years.
She is survived by her daughters Linda (Tom) Moore of Bowling Green and Barb Hurt of Tontogany, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren Scott (Janet) Hurt, Aaron (Angie) Moore, Sara (Gary) Maret, and Zachary (Ashleigh) Moore as well as her step-grandchildren Tammy Frank, Patty Cory, and Bobby Hurt. Eight great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild also survive. Betty was preceded in death by her five brothers Allen, David, Clarence, Robert and Clifford and her four sisters Sylvia, Blanche, Irene, and Winifred. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Robert Hurt and granddaughter Lisa Hurt.
Funeral services for Betty will be private at the Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany, Ohio. Burial will follow her funeral services at Tontogany Cemetery.
A gathering of remembrance will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in Betty’s honor to The Cocoon Shelter in Bowling Green or Bridge Hospice.
Funeral arrangements have be entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. (419)352-2132
