Novella R. King, 69, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 6, 2021. She was born January 6, 1952 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Daniel and Nellie (Holbrook) Cole. She married Roger B. Long and he preceded her in death.
Novella formerly managed the FedEx stores in Bowling Green and on Monroe Street in Toledo. She worked as an insurance agent for many years and most recently worked at Walmart in Port Clinton then Bowling Green.
She loved spending time gardening and crocheting. She also enjoyed a good book and all forms of art. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her friends and family.
She is survived by her son Jacob King of Bowling Green and siblings Don Cole, Susan Smith and Daniel Cole.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday January 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Cherry Street Mission.
