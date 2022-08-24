Noval Lena Brunsman passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Connersville, Indiana on October 16, 1943 to Earl and Florence Poe. When Noval was 5 years old, Earl married Laura Yohe, and the two families joined together to become one. Then two more children were born, six boys and six girls. Growing up as a large family meant all learned much about sharing responsibilities and getting along with others, learning to appreciate the smallest blessings.
She loved family, and her grandchildren were a joy to her heart. Searching out family genealogies was an ongoing interest. Many pieces were created over the years as Noval lovingly crocheted many gifts.
Noval was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard, her twin sister, Grace, and brothers David, Gary, Jonathan; sister Rachel. She is survived by her children Angie (Jeff) Patten, Jessica (Tony) Shockey, and Ray (Jessica) Brunsman; 12 grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Arnold Poe, Rheba (Ray) Sims, Charlotte Koons, Ruth (Bill) Steele, Samuel (Kacy) Yohe, Thomas (Barb) Poe, and Miriam (Ron) Coe along with numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at Hanneman Funeral Home, 20375 Taylor Street, Weston, Ohio on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
