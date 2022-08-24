Noval Lena Brunsman passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Connersville, Indiana on October 16, 1943 to Earl and Florence Poe. When Noval was 5 years old, Earl married Laura Yohe, and the two families joined together to become one. Then two more children were born, six boys and six girls. Growing up as a large family meant all learned much about sharing responsibilities and getting along with others, learning to appreciate the smallest blessings.

She loved family, and her grandchildren were a joy to her heart. Searching out family genealogies was an ongoing interest. Many pieces were created over the years as Noval lovingly crocheted many gifts.