Norris “Cotton” Edwards, 86, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away September 3, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1935 to the late Cilton and Zelma (Branham) Edwards in San Angelo, Texas. He married Mary (Polly) Edwards on January 15, 1966 and they were married 50 years before she passed away in 2016.
Cotton is survived by a daughter Michelle (Darrell) Ovenshire of Cross Plains, Tennessee; sons: Charles Dean of Boaz, Alabama; Steph (Malinda) Dean of Evart, Michigan; Shane Edwards of Pemberville, Ohio; Jerry (Hope) Edwards of Pensacola, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister Sharon Young. Norris was preceded in death by his wife Mary; sisters: Belva and Rhonda; brother Jack; and brothers-in-law: Bob Young and Lawrence Sanders.
Cotton served our country in the United States Navy and went on to work for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor. He enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets. Cotton was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepard in Wayne, Ohio. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contribution in Cotton honor may be gifted to The Church of the Good Shepard.
Visitation for Cotton will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. His Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Church of the Good Shepard 5589 Holcomb Rd, Wayne, OH 43466. Interment will immediately follow at the Pemberville Cemetery.
