Norman Leroy Murphy, 89, of Bowling Green and formerly Weston, Ohio passed away August 18, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1932 to the late J. Harold and Leone Marie (Banks) Murphy. He married Beverly Ruth (Cupp) on June 17, 1951 at Faith Methodist Church in Cygnet, Ohio, and she survives him.
Norman is also survived by his daughters: Debra (Chuck) Allen of Weston; Cindy (Dave) Wichman of Bowling Green; N. Rick Murphy of Port Richey, FL; Tim (Cathy) Murphy of Waterville; and Todd (Angela) of Bowling Green; sister Marylin Swope; brother Carl Murphy; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. Norman was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Marvin, Dale, and Daryl; and 3 grandchildren.
Norman worked for Toledo Machine in Perrysburg for 25 years. He was a life time member of Weston United Methodist Church and dedicated many hours on remodeling, upkeep and beautifying his beloved church building and grounds. As a junior high student he resided in “Flanders Fields” for a number of years. He was involved with the annual Memorial Day services at Weston cemetery. He was the senior class president of his 1950 Weston High School graduating class. Norman also attended Buckeyes Boys State. He and Beverly wintered the last years in Port Richey, Fl where he especially enjoyed his gray league, BINGO, and his Snow Bird United Methodist Church. Sadly he missed his 90th birthday by 1 day.
Contributions in Normans honor may be gifted to Weston United Methodist Church
Visitation for Norman will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street. His funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:30 in Weston United Methodist Church 13185 Maple St, Weston, OH 43569. Interment will immediately follow at Weston Cemetery.
