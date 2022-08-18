Norman Leroy Murphy, 89, of Bowling Green and formerly Weston, Ohio passed away August 18, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1932 to the late J. Harold and Leone Marie (Banks) Murphy. He married Beverly Ruth (Cupp) on June 17, 1951 at Faith Methodist Church in Cygnet, Ohio, and she survives him.

Norman is also survived by his daughters: Debra (Chuck) Allen of Weston; Cindy (Dave) Wichman of Bowling Green; N. Rick Murphy of Port Richey, FL; Tim (Cathy) Murphy of Waterville; and Todd (Angela) of Bowling Green; sister Marylin Swope; brother Carl Murphy; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. Norman was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Marvin, Dale, and Daryl; and 3 grandchildren.