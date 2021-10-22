Norman Lawrence Jones, 78, of Columbus, Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday October 17, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.
He was born May 9, 1943 in Perrysburg, Ohio to the late George C. Jones and Ella (Graber) Hubbell. He married Janice Dunn on May 14, 1982 and she survives in Columbus, Indiana.
Norm was a graduate of Perrysburg High School and went on to obtain his engineering degree from the University of Toledo. He served his country proudly in The United States Air Force. Norm worked as a mechanical engineer for Champion and Cummins before retiring in 2005.
Norm was a quiet and gentle soul. He was incredibly humble, always dependable and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Following retirement, he and Jan enjoyed spending time traveling together all around the United States. They spent time camping, hiking and antiquing. In his spare time, Norm enjoyed working on cars and taking on remodeling projects for family and friends.
Along with his wife of nearly 40 years, Janice, Norm is survived by his children Brandon (Gabrielle) Jones of Columbus, Indiana, Chris (Moira) Jones of Perrysburg, Ohio and Jason Jones of Perrysburg, Ohio, half-sisters Barbara (Jim) Kilmer of Fremont, Indiana, Theresa (Larry) Smith of Perrysburg, Ohio and Robin (David) Burnett of Oregon, Ohio, half-brother George (Dianne) Jones of Northwood, Ohio, mother-in-law Marian Dunn of Bowling Green, Ohio and grandchildren Duncan Jones, Lily Jones and one granddaughter on the way.
Norm’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Stephanie Wagner, Dr. Mark Henderson and all of the nurses and staff in the cancer center for the wonderful care and compassion they provided to Norm.
A Celebration of Norm’s Life will be held privately for family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Hospice of South Central Indiana or The American Cancer Society.