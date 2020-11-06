On Friday October 30,2020, Norman went to meet his Lord quietly in his sleep only 3 weeks from turning 102 years of age. His daughter, Mary, was by his side.
Norman served in the U. S. Army during WWII where he received the Purple Heart for injuries received when shot while participating in the battle at New Georgia Island July 18, 1943. He never let this injury slow him down.
Norman married Helen Haar in November of 1941 and after her death in October of 1970 later married Lillian Parsons in 1972.
Norman lived most of his married life in Lemoyne, Ohio, moving to Deltona, Florida, after retirement. The last 7 years he lived in Independent Living where he enjoyed all the residents and the last year, the 3 three-wheel electric scooter which he zipped around the facility.
Norman was born in Gibsonburg, Ohio to Charles & Pearl Ameling. Later they would move to Woodville, Ohio. Norman worked a variety of different jobs retiring from Libby Owens Ford in Rossford in 1983.
Norm loved to bowl, golf and play horseshoe. Winning honors in all areas. He loved playing in the Senior games and took first place many times. He truly loved life and lived it to the fullest and was very competitive. His family was very important to him even though he lived miles away after retirement. For many years he would spend his summers back in Ohio.
He is survived by his children Ronald Ameling of Oregon, Ohio, Mary (Larry Sandwisch) Ameling of Leland, NC, LeRoy (Lynne) Ameling of Gibsonburg, Ohio. Two grandchildren – Jacquelyn (Paul) Quinlan of Oregon, Ohio and Barton (Esther) Ameling of Toledo. Five Great grandchildren – Jacob & Jonathon Quinlan, Tawny (Brad) Atzinger, Hailey and Brooke Ameling. Two great, great granddaughters Morgan and Willow Atzinger. Three stepsons Larry, James and Jerry Parsons. As well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Helen Haar , and second wife, Lillian Parsons; 2 sisters Betty Younkers, Edna Geisler & 3 brothers Robert, Harold and Paul; grandson Todd L Ameling; daughter in law Janice Ameling; Stepson David Parsons.
A gravesite memorial service will be held in Ohio in the Spring of 2021. Burial will be in Luckey Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Helen.
The family requests that memorials take of the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or Advent Health Hospice Care in Florida. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.