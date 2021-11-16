Norman J. Myers, PH.D Emeritus, BGSU – Cygnet, Ohio
I can no longer do what once I did,
When parts all worked for the good.
My muscles will not do as they are bid,
And reflexively respond the way they should.
What once was an automatic deed?
Has now become a daunting undertaking.
Before each task, I think what I might need,
Planning every move I might be making.
When soon the shakes and trembles will appear,
And when my legs feel like they weigh a ton.
Norman J. Myers, 86, of Cygnet, Ohio, was called home on November 13, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Norman E. and Delpha(Lucas) Myers. In 1985 he married Nancy (Stubbins) Daniels. He is survived by his children: Brian Myers (Waterville) and stepchildren Karen (Jeff) Hannah, Bowling Green and Jeffrey (Holly) Daniels, Cygnet. His eldest son, Evan (Deb), is deceased. Grandchildren are Jennifer Myers (Indiana), Jay (Elise) Hannah (Adrian), Jillian Hannah (Bowling Green), Madison and Riley Daniels (Cygnet).
Norman has donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical College in hopes a medical discovery can be made for Parkinson’s. At his request there will be no funeral services. He asks that his family and friends bury their sorrows in doing Good Deeds for their loved ones. Any donations can be given to the charity of your choice.
Norm graduated from Champion High School in 1953. He received a B.A. from Hiram College in 1957, an M.A, University of Illinois (Urbana) in 1959, and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois (Urbana) in 1962. His teaching positions were at University of Illinois (Urbana), Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro, State University of New York Oswego, Louisiana State University, New Orleans, and Bowling Green State University. He retired as Professor Emeritus of Theatre at Bowling Green State University in 2000.
Norm served in various positions during his employment: Professor, Graduate Coordinator (MA and PHD admission committees), Coordinator of Theatre Production, Managing Director of The Huron Playhouse, Talent Scholarship Audition Committee, Producer, Joe E. Brown Season, Speech Communication Committee, School Colloquium Committee, School Transdisciplinary Faculty, Undergraduate BAC Advisor, Library Ordering for Theatre Program, Arts and Humanities Committee, Arts and Sciences Council, FRC Member, Library Advisory Committee Member, Member FPC, Associate Director of Theatre for Public Relations and Advisor to Black Friars.
He had one book entry “Josephine Clifton” in Notable Women in the American Theatre.
Nine Journal articles in the New England Theatre Journal, The McNeese Review, The Pinter Review Annual Essays, New England Theatre Journal, Theatre History Studies, Secondary School Theatre, Educational Theatre Journal, and South Speech Journal.
Presentations included Popular Culture Association Annual Conference (Orlando), Mid-America Theatre Conference (Omaha), Mid-AmericanTheatre Conference (Chicago), College English Association (New Orleans), International Conference on Teaching Shakespeare Through Performance (Louisville), Slippery Rock University (Pennsylvania), Speech Communication Association (New Orleans), Theatre Symposium (Atlanta), Central States Communication Association (Lexington), Theatre Research Annual Meeting (Seattle), International Society for Exploring Teaching Alternatives (Cocoa Beach, Fla), A Pinter Festival (Ohio State University), Popular Culture Association Annual Meeting (Toronto), Speech Communication (Chicago), International Symposium Theater USSR: Revolution and Tradition, University of South Carolina, Speech Communication Association (San Francisco), Shakespeare and Renaissance Association of West Virginia, Speech Communication Association (New Orleans), Theatre History Conference at Ohio State University, and American Theatre Association Convention (Dallas).
Plays Directed: The Lamentable and True Tragedy of Master Arden of Faversham, I Hate Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, The Memorandum, Love’s Labor’s Lost, Lysistrata, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Foreigner, The Crucible, As You Like It, A Raisin the Sun, The Hot’l Baltimore, Major Barbara, Betrayal, Buried Child, Hedda Gabler, See How They Run, The Royal Family, The Miser, An Italian Straw Hat, Don Juan in Hell, A Flea in Her Ear, The Seven Year Itch, Mad Dog Blues, Born Yesterday Sherlock Holmes, How the Other Half Loves, Twelfth Night, Life with Father, Play it Again Sam, What the Butler Saw, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, A Streetcar Named Desire, Arsenic and Old Lace, Hail Scrawdyke, The Impossible Years, A Flea in her Ear, the Playboy of the Western World, Waiting for Godot, Carnival, The Caretaker, Othello, The Rivals, The Lady’s Not for Burning, A Thurber Carnival and the Beggar’s Opera.
Acting Roles in: Dancing at Lughnasa, Comedians, Antony and Cleopatra, An Italian Straw Hat, A Delicate Balance, Joe Egg, The Unknown Soldier and His Wife, The Great Rage of Phillip Hotz.
Special thanks to all the medical doctors and nursing staff that assisted Norman during his battle with Parkinson’s and Heart Failure (Dr. Trimpey, Dr. Ranker, Dr. Mahmood, Dr. Devries, Dr. Peron, Dr. Hess, Dr. Al-Hinti, Dr. Rashid, Dr. Currie, Dr. Gomez and Dr. Amsdell).