Norman E. Williams, 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 2, 2020. He was born September 9, 1926 in Wood County, Ohio to the late Rollie E. and Laura M. (Haas) Williams. He married Myra Schlumbohm on August 28, 1944. They were married for 69 years before she preceded him in death in 2013.
Norm grew up in Weston, Ohio and attended and graduated from Weston schools. He was a Weston High School baseball player known for doing the iron-man stunt of pitching two games in one day as Weston won the 1943 Wood County Baseball Championship. He served his country proudly in the United States Army in the Philippines and Japan from September of 1945 through October of 1946.
He was employed for 34 years at LOF in Rossford, Ohio. He was a lifelong member of Weston Church of Christ where he served for many years as an Elder. Norm enjoyed camping with his family as a young boy and then as a father and grandfather. He was a Western Square Dancer caller and instructor along with his wife for many years. They traveled to many conventions in the US.
Norm is survived by his 3 daughters; Grace Huffman, Bowling Green, Ohio, Gloria (David) Gluntz, Hilliard, Ohio, Rachel Iselin, Sun Prairie, WI and a son Tom of Toledo, Ohio.
Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Elaine (Jeff) McConnell, Chagrin Falls, OH, Kerry (Chris) Berry, Grand Rapids, Oh, Jeff (Toni) Gluntz, Plain City, Oh, Kathy (Bob) Holmok, Parma, OH, Jennifer (James) Wingo, Tulsa, OK, Amy (Scott) Dull, Tulsa, OK, Sara Muzik, St. Petersburg, FL Mike (Nancy) Iselin , Madison, WI, Steve Iselin, Madison, WI. and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother, Robert Williams, grandson, Roger Huffman
