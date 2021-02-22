Norman C. Lewis went home to be with his Lord on February 21, 2021 at Birchaven Village. Norman was born on January 14, 1936, to Arthur C. and Reva B. (George) Lewis. He was a 1954 graduate of Arcadia High School.
Norman served in the Army National Guard for two years. On July 17, 1964 he married C. Darlene Johnson of Bowling Green. The couple celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Norman farmed up until the age of 82. Besides the usual crops, early on Norm grew pickles and tomatoes for Heinz. He also sold Pioneer Seed for over 30 years. He ran a sawmill for years that his father had built.
Norman was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church. He served as trustee for many years. He was instrumental in attaining the land for the addition that the church put on most recently. He also provided the wood, cut at his sawmill, for the wainscoting, foyer tables and kitchen cabinets in the addition.
He served on the Hancock County Fair Board for thirty plus years. Even after his time on the fair board, he was still involved with the fair. He was the superintendent of the vegetables and farm products department until he was 81. He also loved tractor pulls and enjoyed serving on the motor sports committee. He was an avid fan of the NTPA pull in Bowling Green and went every year.
Norman is survived by his three children, R. Scott (Sarah) Lewis, Lisa (Mike) Best and Connie (Craig) Roberts, one granddaughter, Grace and one step-granddaughter, Samantha. He is also survived by his brother, C. Eugene (Nancy) Lewis and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death on October 1, 2016, by his wife, Darlene, his parents, and his older brother, Stanley Lewis.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 and 5-8pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00am. Pastor Matt Blau will officiate and interment will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church and online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com.