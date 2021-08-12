Norma Kramp, 86, of Bowling Green passed away August 10 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 4, 1935 to the late Glenn and Mary (Book) Tavernier in Bowling Green. Norma is survived by her sons: Joe (Annette) Kramp of Northfield Center OH, Doug Kramp of Sagamore Hills OH; daughters: Diana (Jim) Ladd of Gulf Breeze FL, Dapper (Gary) Bockbrader, Bowling Green OH, and Carmen (Chris) Krebs Landrum, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings: Richard (Jeanie) Tavernier, Marlene Sampson, Maggie Schwind, and Jim (Chris) Tavernier; special friend Mumbles; the children of Harry Stubbins: Cindy (George) Wenz and family, Diane Williams and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and special friend Harry Stubbins.
Norma retired from Bowling Green State University Bookstore. She enjoyed traveling and taking family vacation to Florida. Her favorite pastime was playing cards with her friends. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her honor may be gifted to First Baptist Church or Bridge Hospice. A celebration of life service for Norma will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 749 S Wintergarden Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com