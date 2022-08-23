Norma Jean Good, age 94, of Neapolis, OH, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at Embassy of Swanton.

She was born in Waterville, OH on December 8, 1927 to Henry I. Wittes and Vallie (Liddle) Wittes. Norma attended Waterville High School and later graduated from Whitehouse High School. On June 29, 1946 she married Charles J. Good and he preceded her at an early age in death in 1974. From their marriage, Norma and Charles were blessed with two sons, Clarence and Larry Good.