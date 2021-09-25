Norma Jean Boyd Thayer (1929-2021)
Norma Thayer, Tualatin, Oregon, died on September 23, 2021. She was born on June 7, 1929, in Wichita, Kansas, a daughter of Karl and Flava Boyd. A graduate of Wichita North High School, she held the Bachelor of Arts degrees from Friends University, where she majored in English.
She married Robert Thayer in 1954 and after leaving Wichita in 1958 lived in Mt. Vernon, IA; Potsdam, NY; and – for more than 30 years – in Bowling Green, OH. In 2016 she moved to Oregon to join family members. She was the mother of two sons, Douglas (1957-2016) and Stephen (1960-2011).
She was active in government and politics for many years, serving as an elected member of the Village Board of Trustees in Potsdam, then as Chairman of the village’s Urban Renewal Agency. She was a member of the League of Women Voters in both Potsdam and later in Bowling Green. She was also a member of the staff of the Wood County (Ohio) Board of Elections, retiring in 1994.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Carolyn of Leander, Texas; and her two sons. She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters-in-law Chang Hsiu-Chiu of Taiwan and Sui Hsi Li of Tualatin, Oregon; and two grandsons, Jason and Jonathan Thayer.
Cremation in Oregon. Ashes to be buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green, OH.