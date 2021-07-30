Norma J. Kinker, age 80 of Pemberville, Ohio passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, OH with her sons by her side, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born on November 23, 1940 in Fremont, OH to Paul and Helen (Kriston) Martin. On September 2, 1961 she married James “Jim” Kinker, in Pemberville, OH. Norma and Jim raised 3 sons and celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage together, before Jim’s passing in 2008.
In addition to being a homemaker and taking care of her husband and sons, Norma, worked in the bakery at Anderson’s for ten plus years. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Norma was an avid flower gardener, possessing a great passion for her flowers. Her greatest passion remained her family and taking care of them.
Left to cherish Norma’s memory are her sons: Ronnie and David Kinker both of Pemberville, Richard Kinker of Luckey and brother: David Martin of Bowling
green. In addition to her husband Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Richard “Dick” Martin and sister: Virginia Clink.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 Sate Route 105, Pemberville. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St., Pemberville. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be, Rev. David Hendrick. Interment will be in Pemberville Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville Fire and EMS or The Wood County Senior Center.