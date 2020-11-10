Norma J. Christen, 91, of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. She was born on July 3, 1929 to Lester and Frieda (Ford) Kopp.
She was a 1947 graduate of Troy-Luckey High School and later graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. On September 16, 1950 she married John H. Bowen in Luckey, OH. Norma and John had 3 children and celebrated 10 years of marriage before John’s passing in 1960. On April 6, 1962, Norma found love again and married Arthur J. Christen in Sylvania, OH. She and Arthur had 1 son and celebrated nearly 13 years of marriage before Arthur’s passing in 1975.
Norma worked in various hospitals in Toledo and Providence, Rhode Island from 1950 to 1975. In 1976 she returned to the Toledo area and worked in local nursing homes until 1985. Norma then worked for the Wood County Committee of Aging (WCCOA), retiring in 1992 as the Social Services Director. In addition, from 1983 to 2003, she co-owned and operated the Country Inn Restaurant in Luckey, OH, with her son Michael. While she volunteered numerous hours, especially at the WCCOA, which included being chairwoman of their rummage sales, Norma also enjoyed knitting, reading and of course spending time with her family.
Norma is survived by her children: John Bowen of MA, James (Amy) Bowen of NC and Michael (Betty) Christen of Bowling Green. Son-in-law: Ken Buzzelli of Brecksville, OH, 10 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Sister: Janet Lohmann of Woodville, and sister-in-law: Anita Kopp of Stony Ridge. In addition to her husbands, John Bowen and Arthur Christen, Norma was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter: Laura Buzelli, infant granddaughter: Jamie Christen, daughter-in-law: Diane Bowen, sisters: Ruth Clifton, Bonnie Rolf, Nancy Coy and brother: David Kopp.
Norma will be laid to rest next to John and Arthur in a family Committal Service at Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey. Officiating will be Rev. Rob Spicer. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Bowling Green or the Wood County Committee of Aging. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.