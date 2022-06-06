A Celebration of Life for Norma Hatfield Best will be held Saturday June 18.
The celebration will be at Best Farms, 12698 Newton Rd, Bowling Green, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, we will meet at Peace Lutheran Church.
The celebration will start at 1:00. Pastor Debbie Conklin of Peace Church and Reverend Dan Horner, a lifelong friend, will officiate. Peace Band will provide music.
After the ceremony, those who wish to will caravan to Union Hill Cemetery to bury Norma’s ashes. Thereafter, the participants may return back to the farm for food, fun, fellowship and fishing.
Dogs and kids are welcome, Norma would love them.