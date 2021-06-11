Norita E. Murphy, 91, of Milford, New Hampshire and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at home Saturday June 5, 2021. She was born November 2, 1929 in New York, New York to the late David and Norita (Ferger) Mackintosh. She married Philip J. Murphy May 10, 1952 and he preceded her in death April 13, 1998.
Norita worked in retail sales for Macy’s Department Store for many years. While in school, she won awards for her exquisite cursive handwriting. She loved playing Bridge, cards and board games with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time doing ceramics, crafting and sewing. Norita always looked forward to Summer’s at the beach. Most of all she loved spending time with and caring for her family.
She is survived by her children Philip D. Murphy, Carol E. Murphy, Paul J. Murphy and Terrance M. Murphy, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Her funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Norita’s funeral service can be viewed live via the ‘Dunn Funeral Home & Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes’ Facebook page Tuesday at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given to: Old Town Playhouse, P.O. Box 262 Traverse City, MI 49685 or The American Cancer Society
