Nona R. Calcamuggio, 92, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 13, 2021. She was born August 7, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Lucas and Martha (Hockman) Ruyf. She married Spencer Calcamuggio April 28, 1951.
Nona graduated from McClure High School in 1947 and went on to graduate from the Toledo Hospital’s School of Nursing in 1950. She joined the Army Reserves nurses corp. in 1952 where she served as a 1st Lt. in the Army- 8209 MASH Unit during the Korean War. Nona was honorably discharged from the Army on May 8, 1953. In 2013 she had the privilege of attending the NWO Honor Flight.
After her return from Korea, Nona worked as a nurse at Toledo Hospital and Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, Ohio. In 1961 she began working at Wood County Hospital where she started as a floor nurse and retired as House supervisor in 1994. She was the first female EMT for the Wood County Civil Defense Agency- a time when only males were chosen thus opening the door for more women. Nona was named Business Associate of the Year by the BG chapter of the ABWA.
She was a member of Plain Congregational Church in Bowling Green and served on the advisory board for the Wood County Red Cross. She enjoyed spending time knitting, completing jig-saw puzzles, vacationing with her WCH friends and spending time in her flower garden with her two favorite pets Chewy and Lucky. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family. She especially enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren’s at their softball, baseball and hockey games.
She is survived by her children Leslie (Theresa) Calcamuggio of Bowling Green, Lyle (Coleen) Calcamuggio of Tacoma, Washington and Dale (Jill) Calcamuggio of Bowling Green, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Edythe Conway and Ruthie Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held at Rudolph Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
