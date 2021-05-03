Noladean Z. Haas, 85 of Luckey OH, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH. She was born on August 22, 1935 in Luckey, OH, to Irvin and Lula (Knettle) Kinker. She went on to later graduate from Troy-Luckey High School, and on February 12, 1955 she married James L. Haas, in Angola, IN. Noladean and James, would have 5 children and celebrate over 66 years of marriage together.
In addition, to looking after a husband, and her children, Noladean worked outside the home. She was a bookkeeper at a local Truckstop for 5 years, and then drove school bus for Eastwood Schools for 33 years, before she retired. In her private life, she was on the Wood County Senior Fair Board, was a 4H advisor for 50 plus years, on the Troy Township EMS as well as a Fire Dept. Troyette, and was the Union President for 16 years when she drove bus. In her free time, she enjoyed: sewing, making sure all her grandchildren had Christmas stockings, making quilts, scrap-booking, looking after the birds and squirrels, and gardening. However, it was her family, especially her grandchildren that brought her the most joy.
In addition to her husband James, she is survived by her children: Cindy Haas of Luckey, Jamie (Shonna) Haas of Pemberville, and Jay (Celia) Haas of Luckey. Grandchildren: Chris Haas, Jessi (Tony) Boninsegna, Alea (Johnny Fejes) Haas, Josh (Kristi) Haas, Jeremiah Haas, Jared Haas, A.J. (Rebecca) Haas, and Todd (Kelsey Miller) Haas. Great-grandchildren: Zeek, Grady, Trace, Jackson, Hudson, Brooks, Brielle, and a sister: Dolores “Tutty” Sohajda. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter: Sandra Jean Haas, son: Jeff Haas, sister: June Schmeltz, and brother: Jim Kinker.
Following family services, Noladean, will be laid to rest in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Johnston. The family plans to host in Noladean’s memory, a “Celebration of Life” gathering, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials take the form of contribution to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or to share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.