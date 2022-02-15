Noladean “Dean” J. Spicer, age 91, of Pemberville, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born on February 3, 1931 in Bowling Green, OH to Enloe and Bellemeda (Bloom) Helm. She was a member of the Clay-Genoa High School Graduating Class of 1949. On November 30, 1949 she married Paul R. Spicer at the Pemberville United Methodist Church. Dean and Paul raised 1 daughter and celebrate nearly 72 years of marriage before Paul’s passing in August of 2021.
In addition to being a homemaker, Dean worked for 25 years as a Bus Driver for Eastwood Schools. She was a woman of faith and was a lifelong member of Pemberville United Methodist Church where she served as the church historian. In addition, she was a member of the Pemberville Legion Auxiliary Post #183. Dean was the first woman to serve on Pemberville’s Council (1974-1989). She was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan and of Ohio State Buckeyes Football. She enjoyed researching the history of Pemberville and documenting the lives of her family through pictures and memorabilia. As a child Dean spent a lot of time fishing with her father and in recent years, she enjoyed vacationing to Canada and fishing in Lake Nippissing. As it was with her late husband Paul, her greatest joy remained spending time with her family.
Dean is survived by her daughter: Shonna (Jamie) Haas of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Josh (Kristi) Haas of Perrysburg, Jeremiah Haas of Chicago, IL, and Jared Haas of Ann Arbor, MI. Great-grandchildren: Zeek, Grady, Trace, and special friend, neighbor, her “second daughter”, Tracey Briggs of Pemberville. Sister: Alvena Dunaway of FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Ethel Mock, twin brothers: Enos and Zenas Helm.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry Street, Pemberville. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Pr. Leroy Sholey. The service will be livestreamed on Youtube at Pemberville United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Pemberville United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com