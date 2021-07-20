Nicholas A. Jeffers, 78, of Grand Rapids, OH, passed away July 20, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, OH. He was born June 23, 1943, in Grand Rapids, OH to Marcus A. & Kathleen (Canterbury) Jeffers.
Nick was a member of the Carpenter’s Local Union 1581 in Napoleon, OH. He worked for Stout Construction and Baker Schindler Co. Nick attended Grand Rapids First Presbyterian Church. He collected trains and enjoyed taking care of chickens, cows, and cats. Nick will be remembered as the best brother ever. He would do anything for anyone and was always ready to offer a helping hand.
He married Carol (Fick) May 27, 1968. She preceded him in death in 2017. Also preceding him in death are his parents, brother, Ted Mizer, and sisters, Joeann Rectenwald and Janie Cook. Nick is survived by his sisters, Ruby Ann Priest and Linda (Bob) Tinnell, many nieces and nephews, and several loving and supportive friends.
Nick’s funeral service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Elder Chuck Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH. Visitation will be held Friday morning in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Wood Co. Humane Society. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneral.com